Moniak is out of the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader versus Kansas City.
After an 0-for-4 performance in the early game, Moniak will grab a seat on the bench to begin Game 2 while Jordan Beck, Brenton Doyle and Nick Martini start across Colorado's outfield.
