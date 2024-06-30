Contreras will start Thursday's game against the Athletics in Oakland, Doug Padilla of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels will get Jose Soriano (abdomen) back from the injured list Tuesday, but with Patrick Sandoval (elbow) getting ruled out for the season last week and with Zach Plesac getting sent down to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Contreras and Davis Daniel will both get at least one more turn through the rotation. Since he had been working exclusively out of the bullpen this season before being called upon to start last Wednesday in Anaheim versus the Athletics, Contreras was capped at three innings and 61 pitches in the outing. Though he likely won't be stretched out quite enough to handle a typical starter's workload, Contreras should at least be able to give the Angels five innings if he's more efficient with his pitch count in the rematch with Oakland.