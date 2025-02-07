The Orioles claimed Contreras off waivers from the Yankees on Friday.
Contreras' journey via waivers continues. He's been claimed five times this offseason, and this is the second time he's been scooped up by the Orioles. The right-hander is out of minor-league options, so he will have to make Baltimore's Opening Day roster or be exposed to waivers again.
