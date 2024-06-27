Contreras didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Oakland, allowing one run on four hits with two walks across three innings. He struck out two.

After coming out of the bullpen in his first nine outings as a Halo, Contreras was expected to get up to four or five innings in Wednesday's start. However, he threw 61 pitches across three innings before getting yanked. Three of the four hits Contreras allowed went for extra bases. On the year, Contreras owns a 3.82 ERA with 31 strikeouts over 33.0 innings. It's unclear if he'll make another start, but there's not many alternate options on the active roster at the moment. If he does stick in the rotation, he'd likely pitch Tuesday in a rematch with the A's.