Anderson (8-8) earned the win over the Cubs on Saturday, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out 10 over eight scoreless innings.

Anderson was magnificent, generating an eye-popping 22 swinging strikes and a season-high 10 punchouts. He especially leaned on his changeup, throwing it 30 times and accumulating 11 whiffs. The southpaw responded from allowing a season-high six earned runs Sunday with his best outing of the year. He now owns a 2.81 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 77:47 K:BB over 112 innings this season and lines up for a home matchup with the Mariners next week.