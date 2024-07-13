Anderson did not factor into the decision in Friday's 6-5 win over Seattle, allowing four runs on six hits and no walks over six innings. He struck out four.

The Los Angeles lefty struggled out the gate, surrendering a two-run homer to Julio Rodriguez in the first inning. Anderson later allowed his third and fourth runs on another two-run long ball in the third via a 423-foot blast by Cal Raleigh. Despite the rough outing, the 34-year-old veteran wraps a resurgent first half in which he pitched to a 2.97 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 118 innings. Anderson currently lines up to make his first post-All-Star break start against the Athletics in Oakland.