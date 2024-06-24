Neto (calf) is starting at shortstop and batting sixth for Monday's series opener against Oakland, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Neto was removed in the fourth inning of Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Dodgers due to left calf tightness. Manager Ron Washington said after Saturday's game that the injury was minor, per Sam Blum of The Athletic, and Neto will end up not missing any games with the Angels having their off day Sunday. Neto is slashing .250/.299/.433 with 10 home runs and 32 RBI across 272 plate appearances this season.