Neto went 1-for-4 with a run and a stolen base in a loss to Detroit on Thursday.

Neto extended his hitting streak to seven games with a third-inning single, and he subsequently stole second base before being driven in by a Jorge Soler homer. Neto got a late start to the campaign due to a shoulder injury and initially batted seventh in the order, but he soon moved up to the No. 2 slot and has now batted leadoff for the Halos in three straight games. He's hit well in his 12 contests so far this season, slashing .283/.313/.565 with three home runs, six RBI, seven runs and four stolen bases.