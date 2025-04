Neto went 3-for-4 with a solo homer in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Twins.

Neto gave the Angels their only run of the game when he took Simeon Woods Richardson deep to left-center field in the third inning for a solo home run. Neto has recorded three hits in two of his last three games, and over that span he has gone 7-for-13 with two solo home runs.