The Astros designated Hensley for assignment Monday.

The transaction opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for utility man Aledmys Diaz, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Sugar Land. After reaching the big leagues for the first time in 2022, Hensley made two starts for the Astros' World Series-winning club later that fall, but he's struggled to stick around in the majors ever since. The 28-year-old posted a lowly .380 OPS over 94 plate appearances with Houston in 2023 and had spent the entire 2024 season at Sugar Land, with whom he slashed .234/.352/.376 with seven home runs and 17 stolen bases over 81 games before being designated for assignment.