The Tigers released Hensley on Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Hensley was off to a dreadful 4-for-47 start at Triple-A Toledo after signing a minor-league contract with the Tigers over the offseason. The utility player will now be on the lookout for a new home.
More News
-
Tigers' David Hensley: Reaches deal with Detroit•
-
Marlins' David Hensley: Booted from 40-man roster•
-
Marlins' David Hensley: Dispatched to Jacksonville•
-
Marlins' David Hensley: Blasts first homer of season•
-
Marlins' David Hensley: Collects three hits Wednesday•
-
Marlins' David Hensley: Joining active roster•