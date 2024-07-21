Valdez did not factor into the decision in a win over Seattle on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

Valdez managed to keep Seattle off the board until the bottom of the sixth when Julio Rodriguez took him deep for a two-run shot. The lefty was then relieved by Tayler Scott with two outs in the frame, narrowly missing out on his third-straight quality start. Valdez hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in any of his last five outings, though he's now issued multiple free passes in five of his last six. Over that latter stretch he's 3-1 with a 37:17 K:BB.