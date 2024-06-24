Astros general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that France (shoulder) experienced a slight setback while recently taking part in long-toss throwing, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. "At some point we'll get him stretched out and back out on the mound," Brown said. "It's been longer than expected."

France secured a rotation spot coming out of spring training but turned in a 7.46 ERA over five starts before the Astros optioned him to Triple-A Sugar Land in late April. The right-hander proceeded to make just one start in the minors before landing on Sugar Land's 7-day injured list May 7 with a right shoulder injury. Though he was cleared to resume throwing earlier this month after about a one-month shutdown period, France didn't advance to mound work before succumbing to a setback. Brown didn't go into much detail about the extent of France's setback, but the right-hander would appear to be unlikely to rejoin the Triple-A rotation until after the All-Star break.