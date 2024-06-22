Astros manager Joe Espada said Saturday that Bloss will be placed on the injured list with right shoulder discomfort, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It's a blow for the soon to be 23-year-old Bloss, who made his major-league debut Friday against the Orioles. He was lifted after 3.2 innings due to right shoulder discomfort, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two in a no decision. With Bloss and Justin Verlander (neck) on the injured list, the Astros will look to bolster their rotation out of the bullpen or from the minors.