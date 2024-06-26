Bloss was spotted playing catch on the field Wednesday prior to the Astros' game against the Rockies, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The Astros had initially planned for Bloss to resume playing catch Friday, but he was able to perform the activity a little sooner than expected. He indicated that all was fine with his right shoulder following the workout, but the real test for Bloss will come once he gets back on the mound and throws at full velocity. The rookie could play catch on a few more occasions before the Astros are comfortable clearing him for bullpen sessions.