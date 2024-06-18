The Astros placed Verlander on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to Sunday, due to neck discomfort.

Manager Joe Espada said earlier Tuesday that the veteran right-hander was progressing slower than expected from the neck discomfort that scratched him from Saturday's scheduled start, and he'll be sidelined for at least a couple turns through the rotation. Verlander is without an official timeline for his return but will be eligible to return from the injured list at the start of July.