The Astros placed Verlander on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to Sunday, due to neck discomfort.
Manager Joe Espada said earlier Tuesday that the veteran right-hander was progressing slower than expected from the neck discomfort that scratched him from Saturday's scheduled start, and he'll be sidelined for at least a couple turns through the rotation. Verlander is without an official timeline for his return but will be eligible to return from the injured list at the start of July.
More News
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Progressing slowly•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Could start Wednesday or Thursday•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Plays catch Sunday•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Nursing neck issue•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Scratched from start•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Struggles continue against Angels•