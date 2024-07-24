Astros general manager Dana Brown said Wednesday that he's "optimistic" Tucker (shin) will return from the 10-day injured list before September, Brian LaLima of SportsTalk 790 Houston reports.

The fact that September was even brought up as a potential return date Tucker speaks to how painfully slow he's proceeded through his rehab program for a right shin contusion, an injury he suffered June 3. Tucker has upped his on-field activities in recent days, but manager Joe Espada noted that the outfielder still doesn't have full strength in his leg, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic. On a positive note, Espada said Tucker has been feeling good during batting practice, but the 27-year-old will need to be able to play the outfield and run the bases without discomfort before he's ready to rejoin the big club.