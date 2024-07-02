Astros manager Joe Espada said on Tuesday in an interview with SportsTalk 790 that Garcia's (elbow) next rehab start will come Thursday at Double-A Corpus Christi, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Garcia threw one inning with the Astros' Florida Complex League affiliate this past Friday in his first rehab appearance. It's not clear what his targeted pitch count is for Thursday's outing, but Garcia will need a handful of rehab starts before becoming an option to join the Astros' rotation. He's making his way back from Tommy John surgery.