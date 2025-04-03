Garcia will be shut down for four weeks after an MRI revealed right elbow inflammation, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

It's good that Garcia isn't dealing with any structural damage in his surgically repaired elbow. However, he's already been shut down for a couple weeks and will need at least another month before he's able to throw again. It's going to be a long ramp-up process after that, so Garcia probably isn't going to be an option for the Astros until at least June even in a best-case scenario.