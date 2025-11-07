Luis Garcia: Searching for new opportunity
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia (elbow) was activated from the injured list and elected free agency Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Garcia has been ruled out for all of 2026 while recovering from elbow surgery. He may have to wait until he makes progress in his recovery before finding a new team.
