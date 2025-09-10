The Astros placed Garcia on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow discomfort.

After missing more than two seasons of big-league action while recovering from Tommy John surgery and associated complications, Garcia was activated from the injured list Sept. 1 but made just two starts for Houston before experiencing more elbow trouble. The Astros don't yet have an updated diagnosis for Garcia after he exited midway through the second inning of his start in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Toronto, but more clarity on that front should arrive once the right-hander undergoes an MRI. Even if Garcia's upcoming tests reveal no long-term concern, his history of elbow problems suggests he's unlikely to make it back from the IL before the end of the regular season. AJ Blubaugh tossed 3.1 innings of long relief after Garcia exited Tuesday's contest, so Blubaugh could be the next man up to enter the rotation when Garcia's turn comes up again Sunday in Atlanta.