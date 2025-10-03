Garcia's right elbow surgery Wednesday involved a reconstruction of his UCL and repair of his flexor tendon, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The Astros had already previously ruled Garcia out for next season, and now the team has offered more details regarding the operation on Garcia's pitching arm. It's the second time Garcia has had his UCL repaired, as he missed most of the last two seasons following Tommy John surgery. The 2026 season is the final one Garcia is under team control, so he will likely be non-tendered this offseason.