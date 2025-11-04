default-cbs-image
The Astros placed Garcia (elbow) on outright waivers Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Garcia has already been ruled out for the entire 2026 campaign -- his final year of team control -- after undergoing surgery to repair the UCL and flexor tendon in his right elbow in October. Having pitched just 34.2 innings over the past three seasons, the injury-prone right-hander is unlikely to be claimed by another club.

