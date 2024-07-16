Garcia (elbow) has been pulled off his rehab assignment, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Garcia had made two rehab starts and didn't bounce back well from his last one on July 4, with the Astros limiting him to playing catch since then. It does not appear to be a major setback at this point, but Garcia will re-start a 30-day rehab window once the team feels he's ready. Clearly, a return to the major-league rotation won't be happening anytime soon. Garcia is coming back from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent last May.