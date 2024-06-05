The Padres traded Hernandez to the Astros on Tuesday in exchance for cash, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Hernandez made his MLB debut in 2023 with San Diego, allowing four runs in three innings across two appearances. He re-signed with the team on a minor-league deal during the offseason and has since posted a 1.90 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across 23.2 innings at Triple-A El Paso. He'll now return to the organization that drafted him back in 2016 and could earn a call back up to the big leagues if he continues to find success in Houston's farm system.