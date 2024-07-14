Arrighetti came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Rangers, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

The rookie right-hander needed 85 pitches (53 strikes) to produce his third quality start of the season as he got locked in a pitchers' duel with Nathan Eovaldi. Arrighetti has had his moments, but he's been very erratic this season, and since the beginning of June he has only one win in eight outings with a 5.20 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 42:21 K:BB through 36.1 innings. Those numbers are good enough to keep him in the rotation coming out of the All-Star break, but Arrighetti could eventually lose his spot if Houston adds significant reinforcements to its staff, either from the injured list or at the trade deadline.