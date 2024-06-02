Share Video

Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Diaz will give way to Victor Caratini behind the plate for the second day in a row while he's in the midst of a prolonged slump at the plate. Dating back to May 1, Diaz is slashing .200/.213/.259 over a stretch of 25 games. Given that he's valued mainly for his contributions at the plate rather than as a pitch framer and game caller, Diaz's lengthy dry spell with the bat looks to be costing him playing time. The Astros have already pulled back on using Diaz as a designated hitter on days he doesn't catch; he started seven games at DH between March and April, but he hasn't made a start as a DH since May 17.

