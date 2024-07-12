Alvarez (hip) is batting third as the designated hitter Friday against the Rangers, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old slugger sat out Thursday after he departed Wednesday's contest due to right hip tightness, but he's ready to rejoin the lineup for Friday's series opener versus Texas. Alvarez has gone 2-for-13 with three walks and five strikeouts over his past five games, though that slump was preceded by a six-game stretch in which he went 11-for-22 with four doubles and three homers.