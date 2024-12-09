Manager Joe Espada said Monday that he would like to "cut back" on Alvarez's playing time in left field for the 2025 season, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Of the 147 regular-season games Alvarez played in 2024, 94 of them were as the designated hitter compared to 53 games in left field. Part of Espada's desire to restrict Alvarez's playing time in the outfield is partially due with the left-handed slugger's right knee sprain toward the end of the 2024 regular season. If Alvarez serves as the Astros' full-time DH for 2025, that would mean more playing time in the outfield for the likes of Chas McCormick, Mauricio Dubon and 24-year-old Zach Dezenzo, who Rome notes played in left field during winter baseball in Puerto Rico.