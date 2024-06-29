Cameron went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

The Athletics hit a trio of solo shots in the ninth inning to run away with this game. Cameron's blast was his third of the year and just his second hit over his last nine contests. He's at a .177/.250/.355 slash line with with six RBI, seven runs scored and one stolen base through 68 plate appearances. Cameron's lack of consistency at the plate is likely to keep him in a part-time role as he competes with Lawrence Butler for playing time in right field.