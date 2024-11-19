The Athletics selected Hoglund's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

Hoglund, who turns 25 in December, held a 3.44 ERA and 119:37 K:BB across 130.2 innings between Double-A Midland and Las Vegas in 2024. He was much more successful at Midland (2.84 ERA) than he was at Las Vegas (5.88 ERA), which isn't a surprise given the step up in competition and offensive environment in Vegas and in the Pacific Coast League. Hoglund is a candidate to see some starts for the A's in 2025.