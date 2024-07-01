The Athletics promoted Bolte from High-A Lansing to Double-A Midland on Monday.

The 20-year-old outfielder will head to the Texas League after he turned in a .276/.394/.515 slash line with 11 home runs and 28 stolen bases across 320 plate appearances. Bolte boasts a solid blend of pop, speed and on-base skills, but improving on his shaky hit tool will likely be essential if he's to stick in an everyday role by the time he reaches the big leagues. He struck out at a 30.9 percent clip in the Midwest League, which was actually an improvement from his rate over 491 plate appearances with Single-A Stockton in 2023 (33.4 percent).