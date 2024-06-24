Harris (1-1) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two over six innings, taking the loss versus the Twins on Sunday.

Harris gave up a solo home run and an RBI double to Byron Buxton to account for two of the three runs on his line. This was the second time Harris has completed six innings, and he's earned a quality start both times. The left-hander has maintained a 2.72 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 28:13 K:BB across 36.1 innings through seven appearances (five starts) this year. He's projected for a road start in Arizona his next time out.