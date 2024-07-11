Bleday went 1-for-5 with an RBI double in a win over the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Bleday led off for the 10th consecutive game but hit safely for only the third time during that span. The outfielder has just one extra-base hit, Wednesday's double, during that stretch as well, leading to an abysmal .071 average and .209 OPS across 44 plate appearances. With Esteury Ruiz (wrist) already in the midst of a rehab assignment and therefore potentially close to activation, the Bleday experiment at the top of the order isn't likely to persist much longer.