Bleday is hitting .304 (7-for-23) with two home runs in nine games this spring. He's set to return as the everyday starter in center field, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Prior to the 2024 campaign, Bleday's performance both at the major- and minor-league levels never really matched up to the pedigree of a No. 4 overall pick. He made some real strides last year, however, in his first full major-league season by hitting .243/.324/.437 with 20 home runs. He also improved against left-handed pitching by posting a .714 OPS against southpaws, which should keep him in the everyday lineup.