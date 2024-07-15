Bleday went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and four runs in an 18-3 win over the Phillies on Sunday.

While Bleday didn't get in on the fun of the Athletics' eight-homer tally, the outfielder was a direct beneficiary of a couple of those big hits. Bleday crossed the plate on both of Brent Rooker's massive home runs, as well his seventh-inning sacrifice fly. Bleday would score his game-high fourth run of the afternoon on Seth Brown's ninth-inning single, exceeding his total in that category over the previous 19 games. Bleday's trio of extra-base hits were also particularly noteworthy, as he'd been mired in a 1-for-23 skid over the previous six games and had just one hit greater than a single in the previous 16 contests.