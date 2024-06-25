Bleday hit leadoff for the first time this season in a loss to the Angels on Monday, going 1-for-4.

Max Schuemann led off Saturday and Sunday against the Twins following Abraham Toro's (hamstring) placement on the injured list, but the rookie went 0-for-8 with four strikeouts in that pair of games. That led to manager Mark Kotsay shaking things up Monday, deploying Bleday in the leadoff role for the first time. While the slugging outfielder may not seem like the prototypical candidate for the job on the surface, Bleday does have a solid .335 on-base percentage, 10.7 percent walk rate and 18.4 percent strikeout rate that speak to a level of plate discipline befitting a spot atop the order.