Schuemann went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, four total RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 13-3 win over the Angels.

Schuemann got the start at third base rather than shortstop, but he was quickly moved back to his most common position after Jacob Wilson suffered a hamstring strain early in the game. It appeared Wilson's promotion from Triple-A Las Vegas could have a ripple effect on the Athletics' infield, but if the injury lands him on the injured list, Schuemann would figure to once again have a clear path to an everyday role. For the season, Schuemann is slashing .255/.345/.373 with six home runs, eight doubles, 24 RBI, 39 runs scored and nine stolen bases over 75 contests, though he's been sharper lately by hitting .390 (16-for-41) in July.