Schuemann went 1-for-2 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Angels.

Schuemann has a steal in two of his last three games, though he's hitting a meager .149 (7-for-47) over his last 15 contests. He's maintained a starting role at shortstop, though his .227/.316/.315 slash line for the year is far from impressive. He's added three home runs, 15 RBI, 26 runs scored and six thefts across 63 games. Armando Alvarez is Schuemann's biggest threat for playing time until Darell Hernaiz (ankle) can return, which is likely to be after the All-Star break.