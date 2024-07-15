Schuemann went 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs in a win over the Phillies on Sunday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.

The rookie's productive line looks deceptively tame next to those of some of his teammates, considering three Athletics players slugged multiple home runs and Zack Gelof belted a grand slam. However, Schuemann was a very effective table-setting presence out of the bottom of the order, crossing the plate on each of Lawrence Butler's trio of homers. The All-Star break arguably comes at an inopportune time for Schuemann, who heads into the pause in play hitting .357 (10-for-28) over his last eight games while mustering a trio of multi-hit efforts in that span.