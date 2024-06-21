Spence allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over six innings in a no-decision against Kansas City on Thursday.

Spence was victimized by Kansas City catcher Freddy Fermin, who who belted a pair of solo homers against him. However, Spence fared well against the remainder of the Royals lineup and finished with his second quality start of the campaign despite the two long balls he surrendered. Spence's seven strikeouts Thursday were a career-best mark and well above his season norm -- he entered the contest with either three of four punchouts in each of his previous six outings.