Spence (4-4) took the loss Tuesday, allowing six runs on eight hits and a walk across 5.1 innings against the Angels. He struck out six.

Spence surrendered his most runs in an outing this season Tuesday, with five of those runs coming in the fourth inning. The rookie right-hander allowed the first four batters he faced in the fourth to reach safely before Mickey Moniak cleared the bases with a grand slam. While Spence has been a bit inconsistent as a starter, he owns a 4.40 ERA in starts along with a 34:9 K:BB over 43.0 innings. He's projected for a rematch against the Angels early next week.