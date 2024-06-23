Bido did not factor into the decision in Saturday's loss to the Twins, firing five relief innings during which he allowed two runs on five hits and three walks. He struck out six and also hit a batter.

Bido was making only his second appearance with the Athletics and first of his current big-league stint with the club, which officially began Friday with a promotion from Triple-A Las Vegas. Bido's extensive experience as a starter -- both in the minors and with the Pirates last season -- came in very handy when JP Sears was chased without even completing two innings. Bido spared the rest of the bullpen while coming just an inning short of what would have qualified as the equivalent of a quality start. The right-hander is likely to be utilized in similar low-leverage, multi-inning roles during this time with the A's.