Stripling (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Saturday and then head out to Single-A Stockton to start a rehab assignment Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Saturday's bullpen session is the final benchmark for Stripling to clear before a return to game action for the first time since May 24. Stripling is expected to start Stockton's game Tuesday and projected to throw up to 35 pitches. If the outing goes well, he'll be bumped up to Triple-A Las Vegas for his next rehab start or appearance Sunday, July 14.