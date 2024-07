Brown went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Astros.

Brown was one of five Athletics to go yard Tuesday. His blast came in the fourth inning off Jake Bloss, and he later added a double in the seventh inning. In nine games since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas, Brown has totaled seven hits, three of those going for home runs and two being doubles. He's slashing .197/.261/.351 with eight homers, 20 RBI, 19 runs and a 17:74 BB:K in 226 plate appearances.