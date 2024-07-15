The Athletics have selected White with the 40th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

The aptly nicknamed Tommy Tanks hit 24-plus home runs in each college season, finishing with 75 long balls in 187 career games. His .330 average and .401 OBP as an LSU junior were his worst marks to date, but his 12.1 percent strikeout rate was his best such mark. Granted, his 32 percent chase rate was the second-worst mark (behind Jac Caglianone) among likely first-round college hitters, so White will be considered power-over-hit until further notice. He's an impatient, high-contact hitter, which isn't a common profile for a highly-touted college slugger. Similarly to another highly-touted LSU hitter from a couple years ago, Jacob Berry, White will need to really produce at the plate, as he is a poor athlete and defender who should end up at first base/designated hitter.