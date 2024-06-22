Soderstrom went 2-for-2 with an RBI single, a two-run double, a walk and a run in a win over the Twins on Friday.

Soderstrom's stellar night at the plate began with a first-inning RBI single that plated Abraham Toro (hamstring) and was followed up by his timely two-bagger in the fifth that drove home Miguel Andujar and Brent Rooker. The rookie has been on a tear at the plate since early June, producing a .314/.397/.588 slash line with six extra-base hits, 11 RBI and an acceptable 20.7 percent strikeout rate across the 58 plate appearances covering his last 15 games.