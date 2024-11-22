The Phillies non-tendered Hays on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Hays had been projected to make more than $6 million in his final year of arbitration eligibility and the Phillies have opted to send him to free agency rather than give him a raise. The 29-year-old slashed only .255/.303/.396 over 85 games in 2024 while splitting time between the Orioles and Phillies. He had a solid .262/.314/.437 career batting line prior to this past season and can handle all three outfield spots, so Hays shouldn't have trouble finding a gig elsewhere.