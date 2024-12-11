The Blue Jays selected Bastardo (elbow) with the sixth pick in the Rule 5 draft Wednesday, JJ Cooper of Baseball America reports.

Bastardo is recovering from Tommy John surgery that was completed in the middle of the 2024 season, so the Blue Jays may be able to stash him on the injured list for most of the season before easing him into a low-leverage relief role once he's completed a lengthy rehab assignment. Bastardo logged a 5.36 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 53:21 K:BB in 45.1 innings across 10 starts at Double-A last year before needing surgery, although his 4.28 FIP and 3.63 xFIP suggest he deserved a lower ERA. The Jays can stretch Bastardo back out as a starter in 2026 if they hold on to him in the majors/on the IL all season.