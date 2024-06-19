Bastardo, who was placed on Double-A Portland's 7-day injured list June 6, will likely require season-ending Tommy John surgery, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Bastardo will presumably receive another medical opinion or two on his elbow before a decision is made on a treatment plan, but he's expected to require a reconstructive procedure that will keep him out for the rest of the 2024 campaign and most, if not all, of the 2025 season. The 22-year-old right-hander had posted a 5.36 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 53:21 K:BB in 45.1 innings over his 10 starts with Portland prior to being deactivated.